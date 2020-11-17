Douglas Anthony Dalme
Lafayette - Douglas Anthony Dalme, age 72, of Lafayette Louisiana, passed away on November 13, 2020 at his residence. Doug graduated from Natchitoches High School, then Northwestern Louisiana University in 1971. In 1970, he married Marjorie Ann Bell of Lafayette, Louisiana. He worked at Bell's Marina, Bell's Sporting Goods, and managed Meltdown Inline Hockey Rink.
Mr. Dalme is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ann Dalme, his son Jon Dalme, and his grandson, Baker Dalme, as well as his brother, Greg Dalme Hyams of Dawsonville, Georgie. He was preceded in death by his son Brandon Dalme, and his sister Shirley Kay Dalme Dickie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sewing Ministry at First United Methodist Church, 703 Lee Street, Lafayette, LA 70501 or the local chapter of the American Heart Association
.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private family graveside service was held. A public church memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.