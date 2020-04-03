Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Basil Cemetery
Douglas Britt Joseph LeBlanc

Douglas Britt Joseph LeBlanc Obituary
Douglas Britt Joseph LeBlanc

JUDICE - Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in St. Basil Cemetery for Douglas Britt Joseph LeBlanc, 58, who passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette.

Entombment will be in St. Basil Mausoleum.

Reverend Stanley Jawa, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maurice, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his daughter, Mary-Esther LeBlanc; his mother, Earline LeBlanc; his brother, Dirk A. LeBlanc and wife Sandy; his sister, Danette Stutes and husband Rick; three nieces, Jeanne Simon, Renee Howard, and Brandi LeBlanc and the mother of his child, Amelia LeBlanc.

He was preceded in death by his father, Claude LeBlanc, Jr.

Douglas was a graduate of Acadiana High School Class of 1979. He worked for Sperrysun / Halliburton. He was a son, father, brother, uncle and friend to all. He will be missed by many.

Memorial contributions can be made in Douglas LeBlanc name to Acadian Hospice, 413 Travis St Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70503.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the LeBlanc family to all his caregivers and neighbors that gave a helping hand.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
