Douglas David Barras
Carencro - Douglas David Barras, 57, beloved father, brother, uncle, friend, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, April 24, 2020.
A drive thru viewing will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Martin & Castille's Southside location from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Guests will be allowed to drive through the rear portico of the funeral home, but please remain inside your vehicles. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux,VF, will conduct a private graveside service. Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, a time to celebrate Doug's life will be announced.
Doug will lovingly be remembered by his best friend and life partner, Sue Regan, and their daughters, Michelle Gonzalez (Walter), and Jennifer Zamani; his sisters, Cynthia Gallet (Glenn), and Brenda Barras (Laurence De Pledge); his brothers, Brent Barras (Joan), and Pat Barras (Alethea); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doug was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his granddaughter, Genevieve Elizabeth Gonzalez, who will be making her grand entrance in August.
He will joyously be greeted in Heaven by his parents P.O. and Jeanelle Ancelet Barras; his nephew and Godchild, Dusty Gallet; and his beloved fur babies Tiny and CoCo.
A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life, Doug was a loving character. A devoted father and Executive Chef he was a graduate of Northside High School class of '81 (Stolthet) and Delgado Community College culinary school who loved making connections with people through food. He was passionate about Christmas and anything Christmas related, so much so that he could be found being Santa Clause in parades, various events, and venues.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Barras family to Doug's good friend, Mitchell Talley.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Doug's name to Miles Perret Cancer Services, your local food bank, or by spending time making memories with family and friends.
Please visit Doug's memorial tribute at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020