Douglas Joseph Willingham
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location in Lafayette, for Douglas Joseph Willingham, 78, who passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at his residence in Friendswood, Texas surrounded by his family. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM Thursday evening. .
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Geraline Marks Willingham; three daughters, Pamela Martin and her husband Donald Martin, Karolyn Matson and her husband Scott Matson and Shelly Manchaca and her husband Todd Manchaca; seven grandchildren, Natalie Martin, Taylor, Kalli and Lea Matson, Clayton, Ryan and Abigale Manchaca; one sister, Geraldine Leger and sister in-law Mildred Willingham and brother in-law Ronald Hawkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Joseph and Hilda Trahan Willingham, brother, Chester Willingham and sister Glenda Hawkins.
Pallbearers will be Donald Martin, Scott Matson, Todd Manchaca, Clayton Manchaca, Ryan Manchaca, and David Smith.
Douglas Joseph Willingham was born on November 13, 1940 in Arnaudville, Louisiana. He graduated from Arnaudville High School in 1958 and joined the United States Navy shortly thereafter. He met his wife Geraline Marks from Arnaudville in the Fall of 1961 and they were married on January 17, 1962. His time in the Navy brought him to California, Guam, Texas and Washington D.C. where he retired as a Chief Petty Officer in 1978 after 20 years of service. During his military career, he earned a degree from Southern Methodist University while stationed in Dallas, Texas. When he retired from the Navy, he began a career in commercial real estate in Dallas, Texas with Dresser Industries and later Marathon Oil, moving to Houston, Texas in 1980. He later opened his own successful commercial real estate company, Willingham-Drake. He switched gears in the late 80's and established his own commercial emergency power generator maintenance company, EPM, which he ran until he sold it in 2013.
Douglas loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a highly intelligent man who was respected by those who knew and loved him. His passion was the ocean, fishing and the numerous boats he owned throughout his life. Douglas and Geraline loved to travel the country in their motorhome. He also loved sportscars, barbecuing, spending time on his family land in Arnaudville, and was an avid reader.
Douglas provided so much love and guidance to his family. His wife, children, sons-in-law and grandchildren were his pride and joy. His passing will forever leave a mark on the their hearts and an empty space in their lives. He will be dearly missed.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019