Doyle L. Landry
Duson - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Doyle L. Landry, 84, who passed away Sunday afternoon, September 29, 2019, at his residence with his family at his side.
A Private Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Reverend Brian J. Taylor, Pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services.
Cherishing his memory is his beloved wife of 62 years, Dorothy "Dot" LeBlanc Landry; his son, Don Allen Landry; his daughters-in-law, Dana Landry and Debbie Landry; his grandchildren, Danielle Landry Hebert and Delanie Landry Proctor; and his great grandchildren, Madelyn Hebert and Mason Proctor.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dudley P. Landry and Mable Landry; his sons, Darrel Landry and Dale Landry; and his sister, Barbara Landry Alleman.
A native and resident of Lafayette for most of his life. Servicing the marine transportation industry, Doyle was the owner and operator of Lafayette Crewboats, Inc., a family owned business.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2:00PM until 8:00PM and on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 8:00AM time of service at 10:00AM.
A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or to Heart of Hospice, 1100 Bertrand Drive, Suite A, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70506.
Published in the The Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2019