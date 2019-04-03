Services
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 981-7098
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 1:30 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Dustin Allen Wiltz, 21, who passed away Sunday, March 31st in Lafayette.

Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, April 3rd from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resumes Thursday, April 4th at 8:30 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home.

A rosary will be recited Wednesday, April 3rd at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery.

Father Gary Schexnayder will officiate the Mass and Father Gilbert Dutel will be the concelebrant.

Dustin is survived by his beloved parents, Greg and Paula Wiltz; his sister and brother-in-law, Lauren and Tyler Cormier; his grandparents, Carol and Janet Lacy and Allen "Sonny" and Lois Wiltz; his girlfriend, Alyssa Barnes and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He will be laid to rest next to his cousin, Ryan Allen Guidry.

Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.

Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019
