Dwain L. Carder
Dwain L. Carder

(1928-2020) Dwain L. Carder, 91, formerly of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away on July 27, 2020, in Houston, Texas. He was born in Lewis, Louisiana, on November 20, 1928, the son of Dewey L. and Treva B. Carder. Dwain was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Jeannie C. Aidala and Jerrilene C. Phillips, and brother, David G. Carder. Dwain is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Patricia Carder Bing and Mark D. Bing, of Spring, Texas; Patricia's mother, Martina M. Carder, of Houston, Texas; his sister, JoAnn (Jodie) Carder, of Douglass, Texas; his sister-in-law, Beverly A. Carder, of San Marcos, Texas; and many nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces. Dwain is also survived by his second wife, Sue Jackson, of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Dwain was of the Baptist faith, a proud graduate of Louisiana Tech University, served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Korean War, worked in the oil and gas industry in Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas his entire life, and was a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Dwain's passion was golf and he became a "scratch" golfer. A highlight of Dwain's life was qualifying for and competing in the 1996 (42nd) U.S. Senior Amateur Championship at Taconic Golf Club in Williamstown, Massachusetts. Another highlight of his life was the September, 2017, Heroes Flight trip to Washington, D.C., sponsored by Brookshire's/Super 1 Foods. The final blessing of Dwain's life was the days spent with his daughter , "Trish", by his side.

Interment will be at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at 11 AM on September 29, 2020.




Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
