Services
Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan
300 N. Eleazar Avenue Post Office Box 430
Kaplan, LA 70548
(337) 643-7276
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
300 N. Eleazar Ave.
Kaplan, LA
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Vincent Funeral Home
300 N. Eleazar Ave.
Kaplan, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Hom
300 N. Eleazar Avenue
Kaplan, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwayne Broussard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwayne T. Broussard


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwayne T. Broussard Obituary
Dwayne T. Broussard

Kaplan - Kaplan—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Dwayne Thomas Broussard, 61, who died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his residence. Reverend Palthasar Arrockia Doss will be officiating the services.

Mr. Broussard was a graduate of Meaux High School and considered one of the best basketball players in Acadiana.

He is survived by his brother, Loland Broussard and his wife, Bonnie of Lafayette; two nephews, Josh Broussard and his wife, Annie of Kaplan and Matt Broussard and his wife, Tiffany of Lafayette; and three great nephews, Garrett, Matt, Jr., and Brayden Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dunice Broussard and the former Irene Meaux.

The family would like to sincerely thank Lisa Istre, and the staff of Lamm Family Care for their kind and compassionate care of Mr. Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of services at 2:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 10:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now