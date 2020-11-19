Dr. Edgar "Eddie" Joseph Baronne, Sr.
Opelousas - A private memorial service was held on November 15, 2020 for Dr. Edgar "Eddie" Joseph Baronne Sr. a resident of Opelousas, Louisiana, who passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 85.
Eddie was born in Bunkie, Louisiana to the late Anthony "Tony" Joseph Baronne and Leona Gauthier Baronne. He graduated from Bunkie High School and attended Northwestern State University where he obtained his premed degree. After graduating with honors from NSU, Eddie attended Texas A&M where he achieved a postgraduate degree with honors in Veterinary Medicine.
After graduation Eddie moved back to Louisiana where he settled down in Opelousas and began practicing medicine at the Animal Medical Center. After 28 years he continued his passion and established Baronne Veterinary Clinic with offices in Sunset, Vinton, and Shreveport Louisiana where it became the largest equine veterinary practice in the state of Louisiana. Eddie specialized as an equine surgeon and received numerous awards and recognition for pioneering equine arthroscopic surgery. One of his proudest accomplishments was welcoming his son and fellow veterinarian Dr. Edgar Baronne II into the practice. Together the two of them were able to work side by side serving the equine community.
Eddie married Barbara Wilson Baronne in 1959 and the two of them celebrated 61 wonderful years together. Eddie was a very giving and selfless person who deeply cared for people as well as the great outdoors. He was known for his quick wit and compassionate smile and his love and devotion for his family. His favorite pastimes included traveling with his wife and children, hunting, weekends spent at the lake house on Lake Rosemond, and his time spent with his furry and faithful friend Coco.
Eddie was preceded in death by his father Anthony Joseph Baronne and his mother Leona Gauthier Baronne and one brother Frank Baronne.
Eddie is survived by his wife Barbara, his children, Dr. Edgar Baronne II & wife Dr. Anne Kornak, Dr. Lon Baronne & wife Karen, and Laura Issler & husband Ed Issler, five grandchildren, Edgar Baronne III, Nicole Baronne, Chris Baronne, Dr. Lon Baronne II, and Dr. Ben Baronne, and four great grandchildren, as well as his brother Michael Baronne.
