Edith LaVon Chiasson



(August 15, 1943 -



November 8, 2020)



"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." (Matthew 11:28)



Edith passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge, LA. A kind soul, gentle spirit, and a friend to anyone in need, Edith was a joy to know. She worked most of her life as a bookkeeper, Independent Shaklee Distributor and Licensed Massage Therapist and was interested in learning and sharing her knowledge with others. Never one to turn down a good cup of coffee and conversation with a dear friend or family member, she spent countless hours building life-long friendships. Many will sorely miss her.



Survivors include two daughters: Evelyn 'Michell' Thurman of Baton Rouge, and Yvette Stewart of Carrollton, TX, one grandson, Robert and fiancé Kathryn, and two great grandchildren Hudson, and Thomas of Mandeville. She also leaves one sister, Mary Evelyn Deramus of Shreveport.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip Gibson and Evelyn LaVon Wailes, twin sister, Phyllis Ramsey, former husband Charles G. Chiasson, and other dear family members.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the health care teams of Heritage Manor Nursing Home and Life Source Services for their exceptional kindness and care of Ms. Chiasson.



Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, November 20 at Family Life Church, 2223 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Brandon Miller.



Share a memory with the family, send an email to MemoriesOfEdith@gmail.com









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store