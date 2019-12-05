|
|
Editha M. Primeaux
Kaplan - Editha M. Primeaux of Lafayette, LA, went into the rest of our Lord on December 4, 2019 due to complications from a heart attack.
Born on August 2, 1961 in Fairbanks, AK, and raised in Kaplan, LA, she is survived by her brothers, Harry Primeaux, Jr. of Crowley, LA, John Primeaux of Summit, MS, and Rodney "Red" Primeaux of Meaux, LA., plus many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Olive Primeaux of Kaplan, LA.
Editha lived life to the fullest, always showing a love of people, pets, music and dancing. She retired after 35 years as a nutritionist at Our Lady of Lourdes and provided pet and house sitting services.
Editha's family and close friends would like to thank her many friends at Our Lady of Lourdes, Volunteers of America, and the ICU team and staff at Lafayette General for their love and care.
A Funeral Mass will be held on December 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Kaplan, LA with internment to follow at the Kaplan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Miles Perret Cancer Services (milesperret.org), 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd. #200, Lafayette, La 70508, a supporting breast cancer research or animal rescue organizations, three causes dear to Editha's heart.
Pellerin Funeral Home (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019