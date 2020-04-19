|
|
Edolia Simmons Paul
Baton Rouge - Edolia Simmons Paul, a long-time resident of Lafayette, LA, was the youngest daughter of Willie and Emily Simmons, born on January 9, 1923. She was reared by Willie and Elise Jackson Simmons. Edolia departed this earthly life on April 17, 2020.
Edolia attended Paul Breaux High and Leland College and worked as a beautician and was a business owner. She was united in holy matrimony with Francis Lee Paul on May 15, 1945. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Twelfth Night Revelers until her health began to decline. She, then, moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she was cared for by her loving daughter, Geraldine Metevia.
Edolia leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Geraldine Metevia, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Edolia was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband and sister, Julia (Eugene) Siler; brother, Willie (Claudette) Simmons Jr.; sons and daughters-in-law, Francis (Janelle) Paul, Leslie (Elizabeth) Moffett, Henry (Betty) Sam; son-in-law, Larry Metevia; nephew, Mark Siler; nieces, Betty and Starra Siler and grandson, Francis Jeremy Paul.
Edolia's welcoming smile and the wonderful memories of her will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved her.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020