|
|
Edward Fritz Duhé, Jr.
Lafayette - A 10:00 AM Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Edward Fritz Duhé, Jr., 83, who passed away with his family at his side, on Friday, October 25, at Cornerstone South in Lafayette.
Inurnment will be in St. John Cemetery.
The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector, of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Nanette Rabalais, soloist, and Tom Niel, organist will provide music for the services.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Winnie Mae Monteleone Duhé of Lafayette, Louisiana; his son, David Christopher Duhé and Peggy Gele of Mandeville, Louisiana; his daughters, Dawn Duhé Ballenger and her husband, Steven of Redding, Connecticut, and Angelina Duhé Fitzgerald and husband, Luke of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; his brother, Gennaro Duhé of Hahnville, Louisiana, and his grandchildren, Jackson Ridgeway Ballenger of New Orleans, Louisiana, David Edward Ballenger of Fort Collins, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Duhé and Marie Antoinette Francillo Duhé.
Honorary Pallbearer will be David Christopher Duhé.
The family requests that visitation be observed in the Cathedral on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until time of service.
Memorial contributions can be made in Edward Fritz Duhe's name to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501 and Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Duhé family to his caregivers, D'Neshia Robertson and Shonna Sampay for their dedication and loving care, and to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana and Cornerstone South in Lafayette.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019