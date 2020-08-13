Edward Guidry
Lafayette - Edward Guidry
( September 29, 1948 - August 01, 2020 )
Edward "Ed" John Guidry, 71, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1948 to Earl Henry Guidry, Sr. and Ethel Webber Guidry.
Ed graduated high school from Our Lady of Fatima in 1966, and then went on to graduate from U.S.L, majoring in Biology. After graduating college, he spent twenty-five plus years with the Lafayette Consolidated Government where he retired in 2005, as Facilities Manager. He was a proud member of the United States Navy and served his country valiantly in the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals including the Purple Heart. He loved to hunt, fish, and cook with family and friends.
Ed is survived by his two sons Clark Anthony Guidry, wife Katheryne Smith Guidry, and Sean Edward Guidry, wife Ali Verret Guidry; grandchildren Ava Grace Desormeaux, Rosalie "Rosie" Kate Guidry, Graham Michael Guidry, and Luke Edward Guidry. He is also survived by his two sisters Jean Guidry Butaud, husband Dr. Steve Butaud, and Julie Guidry Brenham, husband Robert Brenham. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Earl Henry Guidry, Sr., mother Ethel Webber Guidry, and his brother Earl Henry Guidry, Jr.
Memorial services celebrating the life of Edward "Ed" Guidry will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 12 noon in the chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory. The burial will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park at 1PM with full Military Honors.
A special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana for being so kind, compassionate, and caring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's memory to Hospice of Acadiana, located at 2600 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503.
Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Edward Guidry by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com
. Final arrangements entrusted to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory. 337-330-8006.