Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Broussard - - Graveside Services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery for Edward Joshua Guidry, 30, who died March 4, 2020 in Beggs, Louisiana.

Services will be conducted by Fr. Thomas James, SVD.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Cassandra Leblanc of Lafayette, LA; his sister, Hillary Guidry of Lafayette, LA and one brother, Josh Mouton of Breaux Bridge, LA; one grandmother, Marjorie L. Matthews of Broussard, LA; one grandfather, Willis LeBlanc of Broussard, LA; seven uncles, Tracy LeBlanc, Troy LeBlanc, and Eugene Joseph Martin (Natalie) all of Broussard, LA., Johnny Woods (Moniea) of Berkeley, CA, Dean Woods of New Iberia, LA, Eric Nickerson of Lafayette, LA and Ryan Ball of Baltimore, Ma; five aunts, Janice L. Alexander (Jules) of Broussard, LA, Lisa Guidry and Anna Woods of Lafayette, LA, Andrea Green of Baltimore, MD and Penny Nickerson of Lafayette, LA and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Edward Guidry; his grandfathers, Robert Lane Nickerson, Chester Guidry, and Joseph Castex ; his grandmother, Helen Woods; his aunts, Rose Guidry and Ramona Harris.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
