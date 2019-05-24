Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward P. Lawrence


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward P. Lawrence Obituary
Edward P. Lawrence

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church for Edward P. Lawrence, 64, who died May 20, 2019 at his residence.

Services will be conducted by Fr. Dustin P. Dought.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Geralyn Jones Lawrence; one daughter, Halona Lawrence Thibeaux (Rafael); one son, Courtney Jones; five grandchildren, De'Edrick, Daramis, Teya, Taja and Hayla Lawrence; sisters, Patricia Benjamin and Willa Dean Lawrence; mother-in-law, Ruth Jones and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Edrick Lawrence; one sister, Marie L. Joe; three brothers, Wilton Lawrence, Sr., Sidney Lawrence, Sr. and Wilfred Lawrence, Sr.; father-in-law, Dalton Jones.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now