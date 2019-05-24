|
Edward P. Lawrence
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church for Edward P. Lawrence, 64, who died May 20, 2019 at his residence.
Services will be conducted by Fr. Dustin P. Dought.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Geralyn Jones Lawrence; one daughter, Halona Lawrence Thibeaux (Rafael); one son, Courtney Jones; five grandchildren, De'Edrick, Daramis, Teya, Taja and Hayla Lawrence; sisters, Patricia Benjamin and Willa Dean Lawrence; mother-in-law, Ruth Jones and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Edrick Lawrence; one sister, Marie L. Joe; three brothers, Wilton Lawrence, Sr., Sidney Lawrence, Sr. and Wilfred Lawrence, Sr.; father-in-law, Dalton Jones.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.
