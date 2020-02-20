|
|
Effie M. Jacquet
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Effie M. Jacquet, 89, who died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
The Rev. Augustine "Gus" Wall, SVD will be the celebrant of the mass.
She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters, Savannah Martin, Delores Sam, Pauline Jacquet, Paulette Noel; one son, Clement Jacquet, all of Lafayette, LA; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, many loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Thomas and Freddie Thomas; one sister, Anna Louise Simpson; two brothers, Albert Thomas and Charles Thomas.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020