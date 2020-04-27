|
|
Effie Matthews-Lewis
Lafayette - A Christian graveside service will be held at 11A.M. on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at ST. John Cathedral Cemetery in Lafayette, La, for Ms. Effie Matthews Lewis, 94. The Rev. Clifton Labbe S.V.D. will officiate.
Effie, affectionately known to her family as "Fifi" was born on January 7, 1926, in Broussard, LA. She was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who was devoted to her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A life-long parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church; she was a woman of constant prayer and deep faith. She worked for Lewis Services for many years alongside her son. She enjoyed working and spending time with her family. She leaves to cherish fond memories one daughter, Jackie Edgar, and one son, Lenden Lewis II (Mary), five grandchildren Rachael Edgar Fontenette (Leonard), Allen Edgar "Frosty", Lenden Lewis III "Dookey", Lance Lewis and Rachael St Julien, seven great-grandchildren Ali Edgar, Aiden Edgar, Hunter Lewis, Zamyra Jett, Toriy Anderson, Andre' St Julien and Fallon St Julien and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by husbands, Anthony Leblanc and Lenden Lewis Sr, parents, Leopaul and Philome Matthews, her grandson, Lawrence Edgar, seven sisters, Hilma Charles, Maydel Fuselier, Edna Malveaux, Agnes Thibeaux, Vernice Celestine, Margaret Lopez, Mabel Labbe, three brothers, Rene Matthews, Alvin Matthews and Joseph Matthews.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Maison de Lafayette, Lafayette General Hospital, Dr Milton Jolivette, Dr David Allie, Dr Raghotham Patiola, Dr Jeff Grizzaffi and Dr Glen Mire.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to St Anthony's Catholic Church, 615 Edison St, Lafayette, LA 70501.
Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Louisiana LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020