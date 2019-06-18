Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Eileen Chrostowski Boss


Eileen Chrostowski Boss Obituary
Eileen Chrostowski Boss

Baton Rouge - Eileen Chrostowski Boss, also known as "MeMe" by her grandchildren, passed away on June 10, 2019, with her husband, Larry Joseph Boss by her side. Eileen and Larry recently celebrated their marriage of 54 years on February 5, 2019. Eileen was a native of Philadelphia, PA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA.

Eileen's life will be celebrated at Resthaven in Baton Rouge, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm. following a service at 3:00 pm. Eileen will be buried privately in Lafayette, La. Eileen was born on July 14, 1943 to the late Joseph & Genieve Chrostowski. She had one brother, Donald and one sister-in-law, Elinor. Together, Larry and Eileen had two sons, Gary with wife Deanne who reside in Manilla, Arkansas; and Mark with wife Jill, Prairieville, LA. Eileen was blessed with five beautiful grandchildren, Alison, Corinne, Morgan, Cullen & Logan. Eileen adored her grandchildren, especially spoiling them with so much love. Her hobbies included building doll houses, shopping and going to the casino with her best friends. Our wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & best friend will be dearly missed. May she rest in peace.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 18, 2019
