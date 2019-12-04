|
Elaine Racca Duhon
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers -Bertrand for Elaine Racca Duhon, 83, who passed away on December 2, 2019.
Reverend Brian Taylor , Pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services.
Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed dearly and always remembered. She enjoyed gatherings with her family and praying for those in need. Elaine was a caregiver to all, stranger to none, welcomed everyone with open arms, and never asked for anything in return.
Elaine, a resident of Youngsville , was the daughter of the late Edmond Racca and the former Louisian Domingue.
She is survived by her children, Faye Patin and husband, Curtis, Karen Domingue and husband, Robert, Ricky Duhon and wife, Jessica, Dale Duhon and wife, Tina, David Duhon, Liz Lofton and husband, Eric, and Alfred Duhon and wife, Toni; grandchildren, Christy, Clint, Travis, Terry, Shannon, Ashley, Mona, Little Rick, Heather, Della, Brittney, Tiffany, Little Anthony, Michael, Matthew, Nicholas, Danielle, Josh, Brylan, Tyler and Emalee; great grandchildren, Garrett, Bradley and Tyler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph C.D. Duhon; two daughters, Jeanette Duhon and Mona Brooks; grandson, Kelsey Domingue; two daughter in laws, Lisa Arwood Duhon and Tina Murphy Duhon.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 am.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Lanclos, Brylan Duhon, Josh Duhon, Little Rick Duhon Travis Richard and Nicholas Brooks.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Duhon family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019