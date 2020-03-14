Services
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
(337) 893-4661
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Faulk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Vincent Faulk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Vincent Faulk Obituary
Elaine Vincent Faulk

Abbeville - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Elaine Vincent Faulk, 82 who died Friday, March 13, 2020 at at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Leroy Community Cemetery, with Fr. Louis Richard officiating. Pallbearers will be Jude Faulk, Ryan Faulk, Chris Faulk, Jonathon Duhon, David Faulk, and Carl Vincent.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 61 years, Hubert Faulk; two sons, Jude Faulk and his wife Valerie of Meaux, and Ryan Faulk and his wife Joell of Lafayette; daughter, Sharon Duhon and her husband Shane of Meaux; eleven grandchildren, Desiree Romero, Christopher Faulk, Alicia Nicklas, Jonathon Duhon, Morgan Sowers, Aimee Latiolais, Stephanie Picard, David Faulk, Kate Faulk, Madeline Picard, and Emily Faulk; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Advey Vincent and the former Beulah Hebert; two daughters, Stehanie Ann Faulk and Susan Faulk Picard; sister Irene Duplantis and husband Howard; and a brother, Hampton Vincent and wife Anna Mae.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, March 16, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to, Elaine's CNA's, for the wonderful care given to her over the years, Kimmy Abshire, Denease Curry, Libbye Wimbly, and Paulette Levine; and the entire staff at Lourdes Hospice, especially, Gary Godeaux, Cindy Darby, and Katlyn Viator.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -