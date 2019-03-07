Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
(337) 234-2320
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Scott, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Trahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor T. Trahan


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor T. Trahan Obituary
Eleanor T. Trahan

Scott - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Eleanor T. Trahan, 100, who died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her residence in Scott surrounded by her family.

Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

Reverend Rusty Richard will conduct the funeral services. Lector will be Brenda Lagneaux.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Anne Lapoint of Scott; one son, James Chester Trahan of Pollock, LA; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Semar Trahan; one son, John Trahan; her parents, Michel and Alice Trahan; nine brothers and sisters; three grandsons; and one great-grandson.

Eleanor T. Trahan was a native of Maurice and resident of Scott, Louisiana for over 32 years. She was a parishioner of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott. Ms. Trahan will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Lapoint, Shane Lapoint, Brandon Lapoint, Tim Trahan, Michael Trahan, Lance Jumonville, and Casey Elkins. Honorary pallbearer will be Travis Lapoint.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of services.

A Rosary will be prayed by Brenda Lagneaux on Friday at 5:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now