Eleanor T. Trahan
Scott - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Eleanor T. Trahan, 100, who died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her residence in Scott surrounded by her family.
Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Reverend Rusty Richard will conduct the funeral services. Lector will be Brenda Lagneaux.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Anne Lapoint of Scott; one son, James Chester Trahan of Pollock, LA; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Semar Trahan; one son, John Trahan; her parents, Michel and Alice Trahan; nine brothers and sisters; three grandsons; and one great-grandson.
Eleanor T. Trahan was a native of Maurice and resident of Scott, Louisiana for over 32 years. She was a parishioner of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott. Ms. Trahan will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Lapoint, Shane Lapoint, Brandon Lapoint, Tim Trahan, Michael Trahan, Lance Jumonville, and Casey Elkins. Honorary pallbearer will be Travis Lapoint.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of services.
A Rosary will be prayed by Brenda Lagneaux on Friday at 5:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019