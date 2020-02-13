Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
(337) 234-2320
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA
Elgin Falcon "Sis" Seaux

Elgin Falcon "Sis" Seaux Obituary
Elgin "Sis" Falcon Seaux

Duson - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. in Martin & Castille Scott Locaton, for Elgin "Sis" Falcon Seaux, 86, who died on Thursday, February 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

Reverend Aaron Melancon, Pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Duson, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include one son, Danny Seaux and his wife, Vicki of Duson; two granddaughters, Lettie Seaux Romero and her husband, Chad of Cecilia and Vanessa Seaux of Orlando, FL and two grandsons, Chris Seaux and his wife, Lindsi of Fort Worth, TX and Matt Seaux of Duson; three great grandchildren, Ali R. Angelle and her husband, Wes of Duson, Chase and Madison Romero of Cecilia and one great great granddaughter, Mabel Angelle; three sisters, Renola Hebert and her husband, Thib, Dorothy Bourque and her husband, Bradley and Laura Camel and two brothers, Leroy Falcon and his wife, Donna and Andrew Falcon and his wife Betty.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Seaux, Sr.; parents, Roy Falcon and Melina Trahan Falcon; one son, Alvin Seaux, Jr.; and one brother, Leewood Falcon.

Pallbearers will be Chris Seaux, Matt Seaux, Chase Romero, Wes Angelle, Bendi Falcon and Paul Hebert.

Honorary Pallbearer will be Chad Romero.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Satuday from 8:00 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday at 5:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Seaux family to the staff at Courtyard Manor especially Ms. Alberta and Ms. Jean.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
