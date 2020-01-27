|
Elie Joseph Prejean
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, for Elie Joseph Prejean, 76, who passed away on January 26, 2020, at 3:16 AM at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family will receive visitors at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Reverend William Schambough will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Della Pellerin Prejean; his daughters, Donna Prejean-Kalloch and her husband LTC Aaron E. Kalloch, and Samoa Prejean Meche and her husband Don A. Meche; his grandchildren, Julia E. Bonaventure, Nathan A. Kalloch, Ricki A. Roy, and Brock D. Meche; his great grandson, Cru J. Roy; his sister, Gerayne Poole; and his brothers, Albert, Ovignac, and Joseph Prejean, and Hilton Owens.
He was preceded in death by parents, Arthur Prejean and Laurence Owens; his son, Ricky Davis Begnaud; and his brothers, Alcee and Arthur Prejean.
Elie was retired having worked for Frank's Casing Crew with 48 years of dedicated service.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended to the staff of LGMC, especially Jaclyn, Dennice, and Dr. Landry, for their compassion and care during this difficult time.
