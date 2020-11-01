Elizabeth Carter Montgomery
Lafayette - A private funeral service and burial will be held for Elizabeth Carter Montgomery, 88, who passed away on October 31, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Montgomery, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Joseph Carter and the former Elizabeth Odom. She grew up on a family cotton farm in the village of Oak Ridge, LA. Elizabeth graduated from The Hockaday School in Dallas, TX. She then attended the Newcomb College, the women's division of Tulane, where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. Elizabeth received an honorary Bachelor's of Arts degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2018.
Elizabeth was a former member of Friends of the Humanities, Acadiana Symphony League and Friends of the Lafayette Parish Public Library. She was also a member and past president of the Acadiana Medical Alliance, L'Avenir Women's Club, Les Vingt-Quartre and the Lafayette Museum Association. Elizabeth was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church and a board member of the Lafayette Protestant Cemetery.
For some 15 years since the passing of their father, A. Denbo Montgomery, Elizabeth's 5 children, sometimes joined by spouses or grandchildren would gather to visit her most mornings. They would laugh about each other's antics and absorb shared wisdom around her kitchen table. She cherished this time and these precious moments will be remembered by all… "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die".
She is survived by her children, Denbo H. Montgomery, M.D. (Barbara), Anne M. Gossen (Kevin), J. Marshall Montgomery (Patricia), Thomas J. Montgomery, M.D. (Deidre) and Elizabeth M. Simon (Quentin); grandchildren, Caitlin Montgomery, Kelly M. Nook (Jon), Ryann-Rebecca Montgomery, Montgomery Gossen (Caitlin), Crawford Gossen (Britney), Graham Gossen, Shelby Montgomery M.D., James Montgomery, Forrest Montgomery (Kabby), Madison Chininis (Evan), Carver Montgomery, Oakley Montgomery and Savannah Simon; great-grandchildren, Beaux Nook, Lily Gossen and Grace Gossen.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, A. Denbo Montgomery, M.D.; parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Carter; and brother, Joseph Sidney Carter.
Pallbearers will be Montgomery Gossen, Crawford Gossen, Graham Gossen, James Montgomery, Forrest Montgomery and Carver Montgomery.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Janice Williams for her dedication and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:
Miles Perret Cancer Services
2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd. Suite 200
Lafayette, LA 70508
Hospice of Acadiana, Inc.
2600 Johnston St. Suite 200
Lafayette, LA 70503
Personal condolences may be sent to the Montgomery family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.