Elizabeth "Betty" Jeanne Baquet Bares
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at an 11AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Elizabeth "Betty" Jeanne Baquet Bares, who passed away on Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette.
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Reverend Paul Patin, S. J., will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the services.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Monday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary, led by the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Rosary Group of St. Pius, will be prayed Sunday at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made in Elizabeth "Betty" Jeanne Baquet Bares' name to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70501, or to the Serra Club, Diocese of Lafayette, 1408 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501, or to Desormeaux Foundation, 1331 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501, www.desormeauxfoundation.org
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020