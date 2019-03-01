Resources
Ella Brooks

Ella Brooks In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Ella Brooks

Sunrise 3/23/1918 - Sunset 3/1/2018

Mama we can't believe it's been a year. Seems like just yesterday you were here, We still have tears and our hearts have grieved, but we know by God you've been received. So continue to dance and praise his name, and we pray one day to join you and do the same.Saudade (The love that remains)

Your Children: Lauramae, Michael, Carolyn, Debra, Francetta, All Of Your Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Family and Friends
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
