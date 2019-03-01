|
|
In Loving Memory of
Ella Brooks
Sunrise 3/23/1918 - Sunset 3/1/2018
Mama we can't believe it's been a year. Seems like just yesterday you were here, We still have tears and our hearts have grieved, but we know by God you've been received. So continue to dance and praise his name, and we pray one day to join you and do the same.Saudade (The love that remains)
Your Children: Lauramae, Michael, Carolyn, Debra, Francetta, All Of Your Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Family and Friends
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019