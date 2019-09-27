|
Ella Decou Credeur
Scott - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for Ella Decou Credeur, 86, who passed away on Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019, at Cornerstone Village South in Lafayette.
Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum.
Reverend Gary Schexnayder will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her daughters, Charlotte Credeur Hebert (Michael) of Scott, Sheila Credeur Gagnard (Tim Sprowl) of Natchitoches, and Stephanie Credeur Koster (Tim) of Bartlesville, OK; her son, Todd Credeur (Fran) of Scott; seven grandchildren, Courtney Gagnard Menard (Kevin), Ashley Hebert Francois (Nick), Callie Gagnard Kelley (Lance), Danielle Koster, Natalie Koster, Blair Koster, and Madison Credeur; and a great-grandchild, Drew Menard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodly Credeur; her parents, Theodule and Effie Breaux Decou; and her brother, Mayo Decou.
A native of Youngsville and a resident of Scott, Ella met the love of her life, Woodly Credeur, on a blind date. They lived their entire married life on the corner of Delhomme Ave. and Lafayette Street in the pink house. She loved her yard and could often be seen mowing her lawn sometimes twice a week. Ella loved being fashionable and had closets full of clothes, even if her only outing each week was going to church and sometimes a Sunday meal at Don's Seafood Hut. She truly believed there was no place like home. She was content in her recliner watching her Soap Operas and the Game Show Network on TV. Affectionately known as Maw, Ella loved her family and was very proud of her seven granddaughters and all of their accomplishments. In 2016 for health reasons, she moved to Rosewood Assisted Living and later to Cornerstone Village South. She received excellent care and developed nice relationships with her caregivers which her family deeply appreciated.
Pallbearers will be Todd Credeur, Michael Hebert, Tim Sprowl, Tim Koster, Brian Decou, Kevin Menard, Lance Kelley, and Nick Francois.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Friday at 7:00 PM by Troy Albarado in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made in Ella Credeur's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200 Lafayette, LA 70503.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Credeur family to Dr. Darrin Menard for providing excellent care for many years. Also the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially Jonathan Bourque, RN, for his compassionate care. Ella looked forward to his visits twice a week. He truly brightened her day.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019