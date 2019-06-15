Resources
More Obituaries for Ellis Romero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellis Romero

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Ellis Romero In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Ellis Romero

12/12/1938- 06/15/2015

My Life goes on without you

But nothing is the same

I have to hide my heartache

When someone speaks your name

Sad is the heart that loves you

Silent the tears that fall

Living my heart without you

Is the hardest part of all

I hide my tears when I say your name

But the pain in my heart is still the same

Though I smile and seem carefree

There is no one who misses you more than me

You did so many things for me

Your heart was kind and true

And when I needed someone

I could always count on you

The special years will not return

When we were together

But the love within our hearts

Will walk with me forever



WE LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU SO MUCH!

Eldis his twin brother and Gloria
Published in the The Advertiser on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.