|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Ellis Romero
12/12/1938- 06/15/2015
My Life goes on without you
But nothing is the same
I have to hide my heartache
When someone speaks your name
Sad is the heart that loves you
Silent the tears that fall
Living my heart without you
Is the hardest part of all
I hide my tears when I say your name
But the pain in my heart is still the same
Though I smile and seem carefree
There is no one who misses you more than me
You did so many things for me
Your heart was kind and true
And when I needed someone
I could always count on you
The special years will not return
When we were together
But the love within our hearts
Will walk with me forever
WE LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU SO MUCH!
Eldis his twin brother and Gloria
