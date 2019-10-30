|
|
Elmonia Guillory Sinitiere
Youngsville - Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 1:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Elmonia Guillory Sinitiere, age 89, who passed away Tuesday evening, October 29, 2019, at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her two sons, Daniel Sinitiere and his wife, Brenda, and Bill Sinitiere and his wife Debbie; her grandchildren, Jessica Holloway, Jill LeBlanc, Kim Hebert, Ryan Sinitiere, Matthew Sinitiere and Megan Sinitiere; 7 great grandchildren; her sister, Glory Comeaux; and her brother, Ferrell Bob Guillory.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl J. Sinitiere; her parents, Delta Guillory and Elda Chapman Guillory; and her brother, Gerard Guillory.
Elmonia enjoyed a simple life. She loved children and was an educator for many years. Spending time with her family was her favorite past time.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Thursday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
The Sinitiere family would like to thank the staff of Magnolia Estates for the many years of care they gave to their mother.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019