Elton Hebert
Lafayette - Funeral services for Elton Joseph Hebert, 81, will be held Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville, with Father Jude Halpin associate pastor of St Anne Catholic Church officiating.
Visitation will be held Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 2:30 PM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM and will continue Wednesday from 8:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.
Elton was a native and resident of Youngsville he was owner of Morvant's Bar and Grill for 35 years. He loved spending time visiting with family and friends. Elton passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 at his residence in Youngsville surround by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Rudy LeBlanc Hebert of Broussard; his children Chip and his wife Amy Hebert of Youngsville, Candy Hebert and her companion Todd Girouard of Youngsville, and Angel and her husband Steve Ables of Youngsville; his grandchildren Asheli Hebert, Therese Hebert, Chauntel Johnson, Jessica Mize, Brook Ables, Ty Ables, Connor Hebert, Cameron Hebert, Aidan Hebert, and Anabelle Hebert; twelve great grandchildren; three sisters Hilda Decou of Youngsville, Gertrude and her husband Pervis Boudreaux of Youngsville , and Kathy and her husband J.C. Gallet of Milton
Elton was preceded in death by his son Timothy Hebert; his parents Alcee and Alvida Hulin Hebert; two brothers Howard and Earl James Hebert; three sisters Melba Melancon, Janel Savoie, and Joyce Ducharm.
Serving as pallbearers will be Conner Hebert, Cameron Hebert, Zayn Randoulf, Brother Decou, Ty Ables, and Derek Savoie. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Coussan, and Reggie Savoie.
Mr. Hebert's family wishes to express a very special thank you to his dedicated caretaker Lora Billiot.
Condolences may be sent to the Hebert family at www.davidfuneralhome.org
David Funeral Home 316 Youngsville Hwy. 337-837-9887 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 22, 2019