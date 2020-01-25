|
|
Emile Joseph Barras
Catahoula - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Rita Catholic Church in Catahoula for Emile Joseph Barras, 89, who passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Dion Hall from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Sunday, and continue on Monday at 7:00 am until 12:30 pm.
A rosary will be prayed at 4:30 pm by The Men's Rosary Group of New Iberia and at 7:00 pm by Father Bill Melancon.
Father Bill Melancon will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Readers will be Staci Fuselier and Marilyn Latiolais. Gift Bearers will be Betty Fredrick and Maci Louviere. Music will be provided by Pat Menard.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Catahoula.
Emile was born November 14, 1930 to Joseph & Odile LeBlanc Barras. He came from humble beginnings by quitting school in the 6th grade to help with the family farm. His love for horses began at an early age when he became a jockey riding in bush tracks mostly in the Coteau Homes area. That's where he met the love of his life Doris Boutte. They were married in September 1953. At that time, Emile was employed as a carpenter for Harris "BoLo" Resweber. He also started raising cattle. Being industrious, he bought a cane cutter and began cutting cane for the local farmers in the area while still maintaining his carpentry job. In the 1960's, through the encouragement of John Talley, he bought his first bulldozer and thence began his career as a general contractor. He also got into the horse business going to Kentucky to buy his first stock. He began breeding and racing Thoroughbred horses. In the 1970's, he began farming crawfish and opened Clear-Water Crawfish. He was elected to the Board of Directors at St Martin Bank in 1978. In the 1990's, he began farming and processing catfish. In 1994, while doing a job in Cypermort Point, he fell in love with the place. He purchased a camp where the whole family spent every weekend. After hurricane Lily damaged the camp in 2004, he decided that a bigger camp was needed to accommodate the whole family and quickly started building Emile's Point "THE CAMP". Many good times were spent there. In 2008, he was named Chairman of the Board of Directors at St Martin Bank, a position that he truly valued. Emile was a member of the Army National Guard for 8 years and an usher at St. Rita Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, cooking and spending time with his family. His grandchildren and great grandchildren we very special to him as were his wife and daughters. His favorite saying was "Look at my girls", referring to his wife and 4 daughters. We will always be grateful for the work ethic our dad instilled in us. After all of his accomplishments, his biggest regret was not getting his high school degree. A special thanks to his caregivers, Cheryl Guidry, Diane Savoy, Faye Broussard, Jessica Blanchard, Pheobe Savoy and Melinda Lavergne as well as the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially his nurse Alyson Champagne. The care they gave him was compassionate beyond words. They were all wonderful to him and were our angels.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Doris Boutte Barras; daughters, Myra "Dean" Durand and husband Matt of Catahoula, Kayla Barras and fiance' Ricky Veronie of Catahoula, Liz Frances Prados and husband Chad of Catahoula, and Kristy Barras of Catahoula; brother, Nolan Barras, Sr. of Arnaudville; sister in law, Jean Barras of Lafayette; grandchildren, John Durand and spouse Frannie of St. Martinville, Staci Fuselier and spouse Shane of St. Martinville, Casey Berard of Catahoula, Brock Berard and spouse Sabrina of Catahoula, Ty Gardemal of Catahoula, and Cory Gardemal of Catahoula; step grandchildren, Kourtni Viator and spouse Chad of Loreauville, Maci Louviere and spouse Jonathon of Catahoula, and Tyler Prados of St. Martinville; great grandchildren, Ben Durand, Max Durand, Rylee Fuselier, Andre' Fuselier, Ahna Louviere, Ryker Louviere, and Kyaas, Jynson, and Ellyon Viator.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Odile LeBlanc Barras; brother, Felix Barras; sisters, Eliza Theriot, Loula Mae Delahoussaye and Maydel Bodoin; sister in law, Linda Barras; and step great grandchild, Omi Viator.
Pallbearers will be John Durand, Casey Berard, Brock Berard, Ty Gardemal, Cory Gardemal, and Tyler Prados.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Durand, Chad Prados, Ricky Veronie, Eddie Delahousaye, Terry Fredrick, Nolan Barras Sr, Roy Viator and Allen Theriot.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Rita Catholic Church or Hospice of Acadiana.
Dion Hall, 4452 Catahoula Hwy. (Hwy. 96), Catahoula, LA 70582, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
To view on-line obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020