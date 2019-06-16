|
|
Emile Thomas Mouton
Lafayette - Emile Thomas Mouton, 89, born 12/21/1929, was called home to his Eternal Resting place, on 6/8/19. His charming, kind and graceful spirit, will forever live on in the lives of those who knew and loved him. Emile, a US Veteran, fought courageously for our country's freedoms. Emile, retired with PHI Inc. after 37 years of employment, helping to lead the company in several advanced positions. Emile, is proceeded in death by his parents, his wife, Bertha Mouton, his son, Tommy Lynn, his sisters, Germaine Mouton, Esther M. Guidry and his brother, Marcel Mouton. He leaves behind many family and friends who will forever cherish the delight of his presence. We ask that you join us in a Celebration of his Life with a Memorial Mass to be held at St. John Cathedral, Lafayette, LA, on Saturday, 6/22/19 at 11 A.M. A reception will follow. The family asks, that if any Memorial floral donations or sentiments are gifted, please send to St. John Cathedral, 515 Cathedral Street, Lafayette, LA 70501.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 16, 2019