Emily Richard
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Emily Richard.
Services will be conducted by Fr. Borgia Aubespin, SVD.
Entombment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum.
Emily was born on November 22, 1952 to the late Alexis Richard and Mary Benjamin Richard. On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Emily left her earthly home and continued her journey to her new heavenly home.
Emily was a graduate of Paul Breaux High School Class of 1970. Upon graduation, she attended Lafayette Regional Institute where she studied Food and Nutrition.
She was employed at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for 15 years. She then pursued her passion and began working for the Diocese of Lafayette - Immaculate Heart of Mary School as the Cafeteria Manager.
Emily is survived by eight brothers: Joseph, Junius, Wilbert, Lawrence, Wilfred, Francis, Raymond and Herbert Richard of Lafayette; two sisters: Renella Richard and Audrey Leblanc, also of Lafayette and a host of nieces and nephews, some of whom she raised as her own, and other relatives and friends.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents: Alexis and Mary B. Richard; her sister: Mary Ann Landry; her paternal grandparents; Joachim and Sadonia Clement Richard; her maternal grandparents: George and Amanda Joseph Benjamin.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 7:30 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
