Emma Lou "Malou" Patin LaCombe
Breaux Bridge - Emma Lou was born on June 11, 1929 and the Lord called her home on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor on 2:00 pm Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at The Breaux Bridge Pentecostal Church, 3454 Main Hwy, Breaux Bridge, LA. Rev. Lindsay Long will serve as the officiant of the service assisted by Pastor Jonathon Haygood. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the church from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and at the church Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of service. A private family graveside will be held at d'Augereau Cemetery.
Mrs. LaCombe was a 1946 graduate from Breaux Bridge High School and in October of 1949, she married the love of her life, Joseph V. "J.V." LaCombe . In 1968, she went to work for J.C. Penney's in Lafayette for many years, where she started in the Fabric Department and later became a Floor Supervisor for the entire store.
She was a faithful and devoted member of The Breaux Bridge Pentecostal Church in Breaux Bridge, where she attended for a lifetime. Emma was a scholar of the Bible and enjoyed teaching and reading the word of God to many adults and children in Sunday School. Emma was an avid reader and always challenged herself daily with solving some of the hardest crossword puzzles. She retired along with her husband (J.V.) in 1984, they then purchased a motorhome and spent their time traveling, camping and enjoying life to the fullest. They were members of the United Pentecostal Campers Group for several years.
One of Emma's greatest joys, was when she could get her family all together for a meal around the dining room table. She loved to cook and entertain family and friends. Her smile and wit will always be remembered, and hopefully live on for generations to come.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Joseph V. LaCombe, sister, Mary Koester and brother, Leed Patin and numerous other family members.
Left to cherish her memories are her children: Sharon Been, Ronnie LaCombe (Pam) and Donna Valentine (Jay); grandchildren: Todd Ferguson, Shelley Seger (Jason), Josh Been (Tera), Jim Burkett (Rona), Hunter LaCombe (Bridgette), Joseph LaCombe (Sami), Joy Tucker (Dakota), Jana Henry (Jason) and Seth Valentine (Courtney); great grandchildren, Candyce and Shane Seger, Justin Burkett, Haylie and Easton LaCombe, Makayla Henry, McKaila Givens, and Levi Henry. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
To honor their MawMaw, her grandsons will be pallbearers.
The LaCombe family would like to extend our most heartfelt thanks to Drs. Warren and Benjamin Degatur and their entire staff for the love, support and compassion shown to her for many years. Also to the Degatur family, personally, for being such good neighbors and friends for over 50 years. Many thanks go out to St. Agnes Rehabilitation Center for their care the last several years, Hospice of Acadiana and her nurse, Alyson Eastin Champagne, and to all her many friends and family who checked on her daily. We definitely could not go without giving honor to two special ladies in our lives, Judy and Edith Green. No matter where, what or when, they were always there!
To view the online obituary and video tribute, and to share memories of Mrs. LaCombe, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 18, 2019