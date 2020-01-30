|
|
Emmet Perkins Putnam, III
Abbeville - Abbeville-In the late afternoon on Saturday, January 25, 2020, Emmet Perkins Putnam III passed away peacefully with his family by his side from complications related to Parkinson's Disease. He had just celebrated his 90th birthday in October. Visitation will be observed at Vincent Funeral Home, 209 S. St. Charles, Abbeville, Louisiana, on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Abbeville, Louisiana at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Reverend James Sawyer of Baton Rouge will officiate. Obituary to follow.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020