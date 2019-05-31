|
|
Emmett Eugene Crockett, Jr.
- - A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 AM at First Baptist Church of Lafayette's chapel, for Emmett Eugene Crockett, Jr., age 64, who passed away of heart failure on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
His Uncle Reverend Robert Crockett will officiate the service.
Emmett fell ill in 2010 and has suffered mind, body, and spirit from one medical condition after another until Saturday. Now that he has died, we can grieve the man we know and love Gene.
Born on a farm in Arkansas and always promising to go back, Gene was a stubborn yet witty, affectionate jokester who loved eating quickly, listening to guitar music, and playing all games. He met his wife on the student council at Terrebonne High and thereafter worked in the oilfield for 32 years. Gene has resided with his family in Destrehan the past 31 years where he has kept the most immaculate garage, yard, and collection of barely used toys in the neighborhood.
He is survived by his faithful wife Patti Domangue Crockett; 3 children Derek Percle, Jason Douglas, and Rebecca Gene; 2 granddaughters Madison and Dayla Percle as well as his loving parents Emmett Eugene Crockett, Sr. and Evelyn Thomas Crockett and 3 brothers Bill, Bobby, and Kenny. Gene will be forever missed by his 3 pups Beignet Au Lait, Sooper Dooper Cooper, and Panda Bibble.
Because of the complexity of his lung condition, in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the .
Published in the The Advertiser on May 31, 2019