Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Philadelphia Christian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Philadelphia Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Enola Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enola M. Lewis


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Enola M. Lewis Obituary
Enola M. Lewis

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Philadelphia Christian Church for Enola M. Lewis.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Enola M. Lewis went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Lafayette, Louisiana on February 26, 1939 to the late Edwin and Ellie Bernard.

Mrs. Lewis leaves to mourn two daughters, Melissa Hayson and Greta Lewis; three sons, John, Stafford and Sydaryl Lewis; one son-in-law, Joseph Hayson; two goddaughters, Angie Mayo and Bridgette Bernard; one godson, London Bernard; a very special niece, Lillian LaStrapes; five grandchildren; one great-grand child. She also leaves three sisters-in-law, Jewell Terrel, Gertrude and Marie Bernard; five brothers-in-law, James, Robert, Michael, Mark and Harold Lewis, all from San Francisco, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

Enola was preceded in death by her husband, John Lanie Lewis; her parents, Edwin and Ellie Bernard; eight brothers, Edward, Fredrick, Raymond, Wesley, Leroy, Joshua, Joseph Woodrow, and Joseph Glurdis Bernard; and one sister, Marie Jackson.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Philadelphia Christian Church from 10:00 am. until time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now