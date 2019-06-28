|
Enola M. Lewis
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Philadelphia Christian Church for Enola M. Lewis.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Enola M. Lewis went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Lafayette, Louisiana on February 26, 1939 to the late Edwin and Ellie Bernard.
Mrs. Lewis leaves to mourn two daughters, Melissa Hayson and Greta Lewis; three sons, John, Stafford and Sydaryl Lewis; one son-in-law, Joseph Hayson; two goddaughters, Angie Mayo and Bridgette Bernard; one godson, London Bernard; a very special niece, Lillian LaStrapes; five grandchildren; one great-grand child. She also leaves three sisters-in-law, Jewell Terrel, Gertrude and Marie Bernard; five brothers-in-law, James, Robert, Michael, Mark and Harold Lewis, all from San Francisco, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.
Enola was preceded in death by her husband, John Lanie Lewis; her parents, Edwin and Ellie Bernard; eight brothers, Edward, Fredrick, Raymond, Wesley, Leroy, Joshua, Joseph Woodrow, and Joseph Glurdis Bernard; and one sister, Marie Jackson.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Philadelphia Christian Church from 10:00 am. until time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 28, 2019