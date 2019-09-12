|
|
Ernest John Credeur
Scott - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for Ernest John Credeur, 87, who passed away on September 10, 2019 at his residence. Reverend Mark Derise, Pastor, will Celebrate the Mass. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Ernest served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict in Germany. He served as a councilman of Scott for several years. Ernest retired from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and racing his thoroughbreds. Ernest, a resident of Scott, was the son of the late Dominic Credeur and the former Donatile Chiasson. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ijane H. Credeur; daughter, Jessica A. Credeur; son, Mark Gerard (Debbie) Credeur; grandchildren, Mallory Credeur, Lindsey (Bob) Schoeneck and Cory Garrard; great grandchildren, Landyn, Lawson and Luke Schoeneck as well as his daughter in law, Bamie Sanders. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Elodie Bourque and Theresa Boudreaux and four brothers, Ophie, Olivier, Nolton and Lennis Credeur. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Scott on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM on Friday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Michael Dupuis, Lennis Baudoin, Merlin Leger, Benjy Babineaux, Bob Schoeneck and Allen Abshire. The family would like to thank the staff of Acadian Hospice especially his nurses Devin, Laura and Rose and Dr. David Reed. Personal condolences may be sent to the Credeur family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019