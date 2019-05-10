Services
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 981-7098
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
7:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Trinity CME Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity CME Church
604 Lee Avenue
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
The Domingue Center
901 Mudd Ave.
Lafayette, LA
Interment
Following Services
Fountain Memorial Gardens
1010 Pandora St
Lafayette, LA
Ernest Nabers Jr. Obituary
Ernest Nabers Jr.

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 10 am at Trinity CME Church, 604 Lee Avenue for Ernest Nabers, Jr. who passed on April 28th.

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Ernest Nabers Jr. was the second child born to the union of Ernest Nabers, Sr. and Mattie Simmons Nabers.

He received his elementary and high school training in Altoona, PA. In high school he was an outstanding athlete in football and track. He graduated from Altoona High School in 1949. It was his mother's desire for him to have the best education possible, so she took her life savings and bought a one-way train ticket to Louisiana so that he could attend college.

He played football and furthered his education at Leland College in Baker, LA where the motto was "Non nobis sed omnibus", "Not for ourselves, but for others", which became his life's work. It is also where he met his beautiful wife, Annie Laura Brown. After graduating from Leland College and earning a Master's Degree +30 at Southern University, he helped many other young students continue their education, as Wilbur Bryson and Lawrence Thornton had done for him.

Mr. Nabers was very active in the community and church. He was an educator, football, basketball and track coach at Paul Breaux High School; Assistant Principal at Lafayette High School; Principal at Northside High School and N.P. Moss Middle School and Superintendent of Recreation and Parks for the city of Lafayette.

He was a member of the Southern University Board of Supervisors, Lafayette Chapter of Southern University Alumni Association, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, MLK Holiday Committee, Kiwanis S.W., S.A.L.T, and a LHSAA Top 28 Volunteer.

In the church, he served on the steward and trustee boards and as an usher. Preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers and six sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Annie Laura Brown Nabers of Crowley, LA, three children: Gabriel (Leona) Nabers, Wilbur Lawrence (Dena) Nabers and Damita Marie Nabers (Errol) Rogers; seventeen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; one brother Cornelius (Janet) Nabers, one sister Theda Brown and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives.

Visitation will be held at Trinity CME Church, 604 Lee Avenue, Lafayette, LA from 7am until time of service at 10am.

Interment will be at Fountain Memorial Gardens, 1010 Pandora St. Lafayette, LA

Repast immediately following burial at The Domingue Center, 901 Mudd Ave. Lafayette, LA

In lieu of flowers, the family request you donate to the Ernest Nabers, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund via The Southern University System Foundation, P. O. BOX 9562, Baton Rouge, LA, 70813, Phone (225) 771-3911. Via the web https://foundation.sus.edu/ernest-nabers-jr¬memorial-scholarship/, Hospice of Acadiana or a .
Published in the The Advertiser on May 10, 2019
