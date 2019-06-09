|
|
Ernest Stephen Bernard
Lafayette - Ernest Stephen Bernard, 74, of Lafayette LA passed away on June 5. He was born in St. Martinville, LA in 1944 to Zerven and Loula Bernard.
Mr. Bernard was a veteran of Vietnam, having honorably served his country as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He was a retired teacher from the St. Martin Parish school board and received his PhD in English literature from University of Louisiana where he also taught. He worked as a Park Ranger and was on the Search and Rescue Team for the National Park Service for 25 years, spending most years at RMNP Estes Park, CO. Mr. Bernard was also an accomplished musician. He played several instruments, including the piano, guitar, saxophone and fiddle. A devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather - he will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rosslyn S Bernard, his children, Randolph Bernard and wife, Mona, of Lafayette, Aimee Stork and husband, Todd, of Calabasas, CA; Rebecca Gamache of Lafayette; Kim Gonzalez and husband Joe of Galveston, TX; Wendy Bernard and husband, Jeremy, of Fort Collins, CO; Greg Guilbeau and wife, Kim, of Glen Lake, MI, as well as brother, Zerven Bernard and wife, Jane, of Berwick, LA, and sister Loula Savoy and husband Darrel, of St. Martinville, LA; Grandchildren Riley Stark, Rebecca Fruthaler, Benjamin Gamache, Ross Guilbeau, Max Guilbeau & Lukas Smith.
Ernest now reunites in heaven with his parents, Loula Bernard and Zerven V Bernard.
He donated his body to Tulane Medical Center. A memorial service at Holy Cross Catholic Church will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 10:00 am.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 9, 2019