Ernie Joseph Romero
Lafayette - Ernie Joseph Romero, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his residence in Lafayette, LA after a long, hard-fought battle to the very end against cancer.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later time at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette along with Inurnment. Visitation will be observed and rosary recited at a later time, to be announced.
Ernie was born December 16, 1942, in Lafayette and was a life-long resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Lafayette Senior High School in 1961. He was a long-time parishioner of Holy Cross Church.
Ernie was an avid gardener and delighted in sharing that passion with others. He frequently relocated the spot of many of his own plants and trees to end up with the most beautiful yard and flowerbeds. Many commented repeatedly that he should be awarded "Yard of the Year". Ernie often assisted his own family and neighbors in their gardening and landscaping needs, developing strong friendships. He also loved to propagate clippings of plants and trees and took great pleasure in passing these on to his children and friends. Many of his clippings have been shared throughout Acadiana and some are located as a far away as North Carolina, Colorado and Texas.
He enjoyed dancing and music, which started at an early age while attending Lafayette Junior High. Ernie was always known for "dancing the night away" and winning a number of contests. His popularity led to him being chosen as King Phoebus, IV of the Lafayette Junior High Carnival Ball held on February 4, 1958. His love for music was carried on through his family home where the latest hits were always playing. Ernie shared the love for dancing and music with his wife and his children by living the motto, "Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler" at weddings and home parties. He brought this same love to the Krewe of Olympus' Mardi Gras balls, New Year's Eve parties at the Heyman Center, local festivals and parties with friends.
Ernie's other passion in life was jewelry. He started his retail career in 1962, at Acme Liquidating, before joining the Lafayette Auction House in 1965. He left there to work for Brown's Thrift City Jewelers where he eventually met his wife, Gail. They later moved to New Orleans where Ernie worked with Gordon's Jewelers for one year. When they returned to Lafayette, Ernie accepted employment with H. J. Wilson's Jewelers and General Merchandise on October 13, 1969, where he remained for 16 years. When Wilson's became Service Merchandise in 1985, Ernie worked there another 17 years. Throughout his career, he never met a stranger. He had a way of visiting with customers and quickly learning their personality and taste. This gift allowed him to adorn men and women with the perfect piece of jewelry best suited for them. Ernie was a million-dollar producer for Service Merchandise 13 consecutive years and easily won a number of sales awards, including a new car and trips to Acapulco, Mexico, Nashville, TN and the Bahamas. He retired from Service Merchandise when the store closed in 2002.
Most of all, Ernie loved spending time with his family and friends and the simple things of life. He enjoyed the outdoors and going on family vacations early on that included camping in tents in many places throughout Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Later on, he developed a strong love for snow skiing and hiking in Colorado. Ernie relished in the travel adventures he and Gail took to Canada, Wyoming, Montana, Oregon, Washington and California, along with trips to visit his children out of state. He took great pleasure meeting up with his high school classmates the last 10 years for monthly lunches and other fun events. The bonds they shared meant so much to him. He also enjoyed exercising regularly and fellowship gatherings with many friends at the Miles Perret Cancer Center.
Ernie is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Gail Bernard Romero of Lafayette, LA; five adoring children, Shaun Marie Romero-Godshall and her husband, Demian of Pikeville, NC, Kelly Marie Romero Gil and her husband, Kevin of Castle Rock, CO, Shannon Marie Romero Thibodeaux and her husband, Troy of Lafayette, LA, Chad Joseph Romero and his wife, Jenna of Flower Mound, TX and Allison Marie Romero Dickinson and her husband, Ryan of Castle Rock, CO and a brother, Curley "CJ" Romero and his wife, Mary of Youngsville, LA. He was affectionately known as "Pappi," by his 15 grandchildren, Anthony, Brendon, Caitlyn and Davynn Godshall, Spencer Gil and his wife, Aubrey, Madison Gil, Joey Thibodeaux and his wife, Emily, Jacob and Jordyn Thibodeaux, Elise, Gracyn and Nicholas Romero, Owen, Ava and Ella Dickinson and one great-grandchild, Ayden Gil.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oleus and Opal Romero and two sisters, Earline Romero Savoie and Hilda Romero.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Victoria Panelli, her NP, Kellie West and her assistant, Tanya LaPorte, Dr. Henry Kaufman and his NP, Joan Broussard; Dr. Hector Robles, Dr. Geoffrey Mire, the staff of Burdin Riehl Cancer Center, and his nurses on the 8th floor of Lafayette General Hospital, for their months of compassionate care given to Ernie and his family. The family gives special thanks to Lacey Carrigee, Leslie Carrere and Wendy Cole of NSI (Nursing Specialties Home Health and Hospice) for their extra tender loving care of Ernie and his family, always going above and beyond during the many months of his care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the name of Ernie Romero to Miles Perret Cancer Services, by mail at 2130 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70508, by phone at 337-347-8826 or online at www.milesperret.org
Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.