Errick Joseph Benjamin
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Syrie Funeral Home for Errick Joseph Benjamin, 54, who died January 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Services will be conducted by Deacon Lee.
He is survived by his parents, Nola and Patrick Benjamin of Cypress Island; daughters, Desiree' Diaz of Los Angeles, CA, Jaziree' Diaz of Seattle, WA, Cecily Benjamin of Auburn, WA; his son, Devon Benjamin of Puyallup, WA; his wife, Elizabeth Diaz of Tacoma, WA; his sister, Jennifer B. Duffy (Harold); brothers, Allen Benjamin Sr. (Charlette), Craig Benjamin (Andrea), Ma Cary Benjamin (Shannon) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Amanda and George Benjamin and maternal grandparents, Ida and Walter Phillips.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2019