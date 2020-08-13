Eston Lee Joseph Hammer, Sr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for Eston Lee Joseph Hammer, Sr.,76, who died August 10, 2020 at his residence.
Services will be conducted by Fr. Augustine Wall, SVD.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Eston Lee Joseph Hammer, Sr. leaves behind a legacy of devotion to his family and friends. He is survived by his two sons, Anatole Timothy (Shelby) and Eston Lee Joseph, Jr. (Chevanna) and two daughters, Kaissy Bernadette (Terrance Key) and Kerri Marie (Arthur Broussard). He also leaves behind his brothers, Charley, Jr. (Alicestine), Herbert, Sr. (Barbara), James (Gayle), and Norman (Robbin); his grandchildren, Eston Lee Joseph III, Khalil Mat'ias, Amari James, Ariel Teresa, Alyssa Joy, Avery Michael, and Morgan Gabriel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charley Hammer Sr. and Lucille Breaux Hammer of Lafayette, LA.
Visitation, by invitation only, will be held Saturday, August 15,2020 at Syrie Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 12:15 p.m.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and church.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.