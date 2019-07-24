Services
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
(337) 734-2111
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
8:00 AM
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church
Ethel Savoy


1925 - 2019
Ethel Savoy Obituary
Ethel Savoy

Welsh - Ethel Savoy, 93, of Welsh, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born to her late parents, Elmer and Vena Oliver on November 11, 1925 in Elton, LA. She loved plants, sewing, cooking, and spending time with her precious family and friends. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society.

She is survived by two sons, David Savoy and wife Torji of Lacassine, Darrell Savoy and wife Diane of Carencro; three daughters, Linda Louviere and husband Pete of Carencro, Joan Douget and husband A.J. of Carencro, Carla Ellison and husband Tommy of Welsh; one brother, Johnny Oliver and wife Darlene of Phoenix, Arizona; one sister-in-law, Francis Savoy of Jennings; twelve grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Buttons.

Ethel is preceded in death by her loving husband, Noles Savoy; one daughter, Emily Savoy; brothers, Clifford Oliver and wife Doris, and Claude Oliver and wife Bea.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church at 1:00pm, with Reverend Roland Vaughn officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, with a Rosary led by the Catholic Daughters, at 6:00pm. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 8:00am until the procession to the church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 24, 2019
