Ethel Trahan Menard
Lafayette - Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11:00 A.M in St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery in Maurice, for Ethel Trahan Menard, 91, who passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Maison de Lafayette.
Entombment will be in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Maurice.
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the graveside service.
Survivors include her sons, Carl Menard (Laura), Randy Menard, Patrick Menard; grandchildren, Shannon, Travis, Chad, Chane, Lauren, Breelan and Erin; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wilson Joseph Menard; her mother, Anna Broussard; son, Jimmy L. Menard; one grandson, Rowdy Menard; three sisters, Doris Smith, Rose Menard, Joyce Hawk; and one brother, Eldes Trahan.
A lifelong resident of Lafayette, Ethel loved her family and drinking coffee with friends and relatives. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, and sitting outside watching the traffic pass by. She had a witty sense of humor and will be missed by those who loved her.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 8:30 A.M. until time of the graveside service.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Menard family to Compassus Hospice and Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home for the loving care they provided.
