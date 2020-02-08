|
|
Eula Landry
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 am at Cypress Funeral Home in Maurice for Eula Mae Boone Landry, 83, who passed away on Saturday, February 8th at her home in Lafayette.
Visitation will be observed at Cypress Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9th from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen on Monday February 10th at 9:00 am and Visitation will continue until the time of service.
Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery in Lafayette.
Deacon Cody Miller of Lafayette will officiate.
Eula Mae Boone Landry, was born May 23, 1936, in Abbeville and was a lifelong resident of Lafayette. Mrs. Landry was a caregiver most of her life after raising her six children. She also worked for many years at Acadiana Religious Gift Shop in Lafayette. One of her favorite pastimes was Cajun dancing with her husband of 66 years at Randals and DI's restaurant. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband Mr. James Paul Landry, Sons; Robert Landry and wife Brenda, Leo Landry and wife Sharon, Daughters; Mona Bergeaux and husband Ricky, Laura Olson and husband Thomas, Helen Montet and husband Ralph, Carolyn Scott and husband Mathew. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother Vernice Broussard and her father Robert Schultz, Step father Martin Boone, Step brother Nolan Boone and Two grandsons; Skip Montet and Ralph Marshall Montet.
Pallbearers will be Coty Bergeaux, Christopher Scott, Randy Montet, Joshua Olson, Heath Olson and Christopher Bergeaux.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ethan Olson and Wesley Morrill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Eula Landry to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA, 70503, (337) 232-1234 or at www.hospiceacadiana.com.
Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.CypressFunerals.com.
Cypress Funeral Home, 206 W. Lafayette St., Maurice, LA. 337-740-3123 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020