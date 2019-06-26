|
Eva Louella "Lou" Miller Holmes
Iota - Eva Louella "Lou" Miller Holmes, 83, formerly of Lafayette and Kinder, died peacefully surrounded by her children on June 22, 2019 at her home in Hammond. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Keith Pellerin on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota. Interment will follow at St. Jules Cemetery in Tee-Mamou under the direction of Ardoin Funeral Home.
The family will receive visitors at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Iota on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10 a.m-8 p.m. with the Holy Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday morning from 8 a.m. until time of service.
Lou was born on August 19, 1935 in Evangeline, Louisiana. She worked over 30 years as a surgical nurse at Lafayette General Hospital. Devotion to family was Lou's passion and her greatest joy in life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her nine children, Hillary Holmes Kinchen of Hammond, Elisa Holmes Raborn (Wendell) of Lafayette, Paul Holmes (Brenda) of Ponchatoula, David Holmes of Lafayette, Melanie Holmes Dunn (Dennis) of Pineville, Michael Holmes (Mary) of Kinder, Stacey Holmes Hardee (David) of Wake Forest, NC, Christina Holmes Settle (Richard) of Raleigh, NC and Jessica Holmes Miller (Jay Herpin) of Lafayette; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gertis Bergeaux of Jennings and Lillie Lejeune of Iota; two brothers, Lubert Miller of Crowley and Dr. Gibson Miller of Iota, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic Miller and Leontine Klumpp Miller; two sisters, Clara Miller and Nell Fontenot; two sons-in-law, David Kinchen and Tom Piscitello; and grandson, Andrew Raborn.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons, Derek Dunn, Daniel Raborn, Michael Holmes, Jr., Evan Holmes, Tristen Holmes and Colin Piscatello.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons, Matthew Raborn, Robert Kinchen and Quintin Piscitello.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Notre Dame Hospice for their attentive loving care.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 26, 2019