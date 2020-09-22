Eva Marie Batiste Diggs



Breaux Bridge - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 610 N. Main St., Breaux Bridge, LA for Breaux Bridge resident Eva Marie Batiste Diggs, 72, who passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Her pastor, Fr. Ugochukwu Jerome Cletus, SSJ will officiate the Mass.



Visiting with the family will be at Pellerin Funeral Home, 211 Berard St, Breaux Bridge, LA., from 7:00 am-10:30 am on Friday. A rosary prayer will be said at 8:30 am.



Her pastor, Fr. Ugochukwu Jerome Cletus, SSJ will officiate the Mass. Readers will be Melissa Lewis and Kyra Rhines. Gift Bearers will be Brooke Charles and Kayce Charles. Vocalist will be Francis LeBlanc. Interment will be in the St. Francis of Assisi Church Cemetery.



Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the church, funeral home, and cemetery.



Eva is survived by her devoted husband, Dr. George W. Diggs, Jr.; loving sons Karrell Francis Charles and George Wilfred Diggs III; and her 5 adoring grandchildren Justyn Terrel Charles, JaCory Emmanuel Charles, Brooke B'nae Charles, Kayce Karrell Charles and Teauren Mitchell. She is also survived by both of her sisters, Vivian Lindsey and Yvonne Mercier; and one of her brothers and his wife, Walter and Mary Batiste, along with many other relatives and friends.



Preceding her to glory were both of her parents, Francis and Vivian Ann Batiste, along with two of her brothers and sisters-in-law, Alton and Golden Batiste and Ernest and Shirley Batiste; and two of her brothers-in-law, Raymond Mercier and Vernon Lindsey.



Eva was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, colleague, and friend. She was a blessing to her family and community. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Pallbearers will be Justyn Charles, JaCory Charles, Shannon Batiste, Travis Dobbins , Joel Diggs, and Ernest Batiste.



Honorary pallbearers will be Neal Batiste, Walter Batiste, Sr., Nathan Batiste, Michael Batiste, Jarvis Batiste, Logic Dobbins, and David Batiste.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Pellerin Funeral Home, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517 (337-332-2111).









