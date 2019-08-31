Resources
Evelyn P. "Z" Zehner

Evelyn P. "Z" Zehner In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Evelyn P. "Mrs. Z" Zehner

11/27/1947 - 08/31/2016

We thought of you with love today,

But that is nothing new

We thought about you yesterday

And the days before that too,

We think of you in silence

We often speak your name

Your memory is our keepsake

With which we'll never part

God has you in his keeping,

We will forever have you in our hearts.

The place made vacant in our hearts, can never be filled,

Missing you wholeheartedly,

Your Husband, Your Family and

Your Friends
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 31, 2019
